Federated Hermes Inc. Has $398.15 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,579,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,322 shares during the period. The Southern comprises about 0.7% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.62% of The Southern worth $398,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in The Southern by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Southern by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Southern by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Southern by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 136,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.90. The company had a trading volume of 20,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,961. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Southern Company has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $67.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,659 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

