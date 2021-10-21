Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,977,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.51% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $176,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth about $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded up $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $71.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,042. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.65 and a 52-week high of $70.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

KKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.90.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

