Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,663,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,671 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of PPL worth $242,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 176,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 19,055 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 94,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 208,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 18,528 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in PPL by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 69,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPL. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

NYSE PPL traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $29.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,808,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.17%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

