Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,673 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,564 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up 0.8% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.23% of Shopify worth $412,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,187,853,000 after purchasing an additional 592,422 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Shopify by 207.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $528,766,000 after acquiring an additional 323,433 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 101.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 271,700 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 803.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 212,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,865,000 after acquiring an additional 188,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 38.8% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 594,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $869,817,000 after acquiring an additional 165,942 shares in the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $3.56 on Thursday, reaching $1,483.91. The company had a trading volume of 9,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,413. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,458.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,368.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $875.00 and a 52-week high of $1,650.00. The firm has a market cap of $185.14 billion, a PE ratio of 76.79, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.59.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.