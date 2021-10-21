Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 15,618 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,026,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 0.6% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.23% of International Business Machines worth $297,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $9.74 on Thursday, reaching $132.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,146,897. The company has a market capitalization of $118.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.52.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

