Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 43,660 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,660 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.42% of MSCI worth $185,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the second quarter worth $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in MSCI by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.43.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total value of $1,510,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,214. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $625.39. 258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,312. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $627.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $549.64. The firm has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $336.03 and a one year high of $667.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

