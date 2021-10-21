Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 931,311 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,513,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931,311 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of The Coca-Cola worth $244,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $54.32. The stock had a trading volume of 54,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,651,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.99. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.19.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,136. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

