Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 918,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Amgen worth $223,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 11,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $731,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $208.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,286. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.97 and its 200 day moving average is $235.47. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.47 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.58.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

