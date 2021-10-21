Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 376,526 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 4.31% of Eagle Materials worth $256,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1,596.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 21,278 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth $330,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 13.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 34,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $1,706,878.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,948,885.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,148 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.70.

Shares of EXP stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.08. The stock had a trading volume of 99 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.67 and its 200 day moving average is $143.24. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.88 and a twelve month high of $160.18.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $475.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.36 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

