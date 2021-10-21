Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,278,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,469,949 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.13% of AT&T worth $267,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734,100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 536.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789,539 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,981,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,756 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.56.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $26.01. 603,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,112,027. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average is $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $185.71 billion, a PE ratio of -83.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

