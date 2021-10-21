Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,416,162 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 504,593 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.08% of Abbott Laboratories worth $164,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.52.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $123.46. The stock had a trading volume of 81,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,388,890. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.54. The stock has a market cap of $218.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $103.13 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,997. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

