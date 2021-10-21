Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 185,390 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,580,622 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 185,390 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.98% of Credicorp worth $191,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 20.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,490,000 after purchasing an additional 91,844 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 98.3% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,815,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,854,000 after buying an additional 899,968 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 15.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,269,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,717,000 after acquiring an additional 167,530 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Credicorp by 19.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credicorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Shares of Credicorp stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,009. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.90. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $88.67 and a one year high of $169.50.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $924.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.65 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.80%.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

