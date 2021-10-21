Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 4,517 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 200,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,517 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $490,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 232,278.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 624,829 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 588.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,362,000 after buying an additional 495,388 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 21.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,255,625,000 after buying an additional 306,146 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $595,998,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 46.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,692,336,000 after buying an additional 220,762 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,887.23.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,832.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,730. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,508.48 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,799.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,551.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

