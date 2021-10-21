Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 70,764 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 456,276 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 70,764 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.35% of Lululemon Athletica worth $166,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 47.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.32.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $3.86 on Thursday, reaching $418.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 65.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $437.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $406.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.47.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

