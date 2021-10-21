Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 7,931 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,931 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.14% of BlackRock worth $188,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in BlackRock by 130.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $35,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $952.93.

NYSE BLK traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $906.59. 1,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,810. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $587.90 and a 52-week high of $959.89. The firm has a market cap of $137.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $895.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $870.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.22 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

