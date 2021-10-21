Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 918 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,730,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of Catalent worth $187,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 3.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Catalent by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

In other news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $40,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 11,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $1,259,037.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,334 shares of company stock worth $29,916,336. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.55.

NYSE CTLT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,277. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.31.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.