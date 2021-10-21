Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,094 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.33% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $176,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.2% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $5,977,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 6,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.62, for a total value of $4,840,648.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $641.34. 1,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,809. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.48 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $658.50 and its 200 day moving average is $613.80.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

