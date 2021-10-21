Feellike (FLL) Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. During the last seven days, Feellike has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Feellike has a market capitalization of $17,302.62 and $4.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feellike coin can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00067550 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00072064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00102530 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,344.48 or 0.99780131 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,242.13 or 0.06477682 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00022286 BTC.

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

