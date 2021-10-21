Fei Protocol (FEI) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 21st. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001534 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Fei Protocol has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Fei Protocol has a total market cap of $423.47 million and approximately $109.45 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00067731 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00071752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.94 or 0.00103062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,800.59 or 0.99769633 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,208.00 or 0.06478815 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00022483 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

