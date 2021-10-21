Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Shares of FERG stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.57. 95 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,774. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $116.70 and a 52-week high of $148.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FERG. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 117.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

