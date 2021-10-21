Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Hits New 52-Week High at $148.80

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $148.80 and last traded at $148.76, with a volume of 219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FERG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $1.665 dividend. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $2,034,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,346,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $1,517,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,099,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $740,111,000. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

