Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,265.71 ($121.06).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FERG shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,200 ($120.20) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £107 ($139.80) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at £106.95 ($139.73) on Thursday. Ferguson has a 12-month low of GBX 7,642 ($99.84) and a 12-month high of £108.10 ($141.23). The company has a market cap of £23.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is £103.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9,918.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 0.57%.

In other Ferguson news, insider Brian May purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of £103.80 ($135.62) per share, with a total value of £77,850 ($101,711.52).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

