Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $236.70.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RACE. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 26,084.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Ferrari by 166.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

RACE stock opened at $223.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.84. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $176.29 and a fifty-two week high of $233.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Ferrari’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.