Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.23 and last traded at $25.23. Approximately 2,487 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 8,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.65.

About Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR)

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

