Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ferro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.31. Ferro posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Ferro had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $294.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferro during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Ferro during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferro during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Ferro during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ferro during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000.

Shares of FOE stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $21.03. The stock had a trading volume of 153,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,574. Ferro has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.27.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings.

