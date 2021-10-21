FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Shares Up 3%

Shares of FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.44. 350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 11,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23.

FIBRA Prologis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FBBPF)

Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV is a real estate company. It is engaged in the real estate investment trusts and administration of Class A logistics properties in Mexico. The company was founded on August 13, 2013 and is headquartered in México City, Mexico.

