Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $298.40

Shares of Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 298.40 ($3.90) and traded as high as GBX 303 ($3.96). Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values shares last traded at GBX 297.50 ($3.89), with a volume of 306,622 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £932.15 million and a PE ratio of 17.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 298.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 291.70.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Company Profile (LON:FSV)

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

