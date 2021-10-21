Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Purchased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FNF traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $50.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $49.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day moving average of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $1,816,925.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $687,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,821. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

