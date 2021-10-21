Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Declares $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the information technology services provider on Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%.

Fidelity National Information Services has raised its dividend payment by 20.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Fidelity National Information Services has a dividend payout ratio of 22.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to earn $7.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

FIS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.43. 2,425,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,375,316. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.48. The company has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 888.42, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $114.33 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.62.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

