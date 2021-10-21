Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) PT Raised to $158.00 at Oppenheimer

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FIS. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.62.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $124.62 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $114.33 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.60 and a 200-day moving average of $139.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $76.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 890.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,416,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,213,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877,705 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $273,996,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,589.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,997,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 30.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,953,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $977,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,142 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

