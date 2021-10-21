Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.13). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Field Trip Health.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Field Trip Health in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Field Trip Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Field Trip Health stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTRP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.62. The company had a trading volume of 233,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,540. The company has a current ratio of 19.06, a quick ratio of 19.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Field Trip Health has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $7.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87.

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

