Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

