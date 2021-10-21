Financial Comparison: North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) & First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)

North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) and First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

North American Palladium has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Quantum Minerals has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of First Quantum Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of North American Palladium shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

North American Palladium pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. First Quantum Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares North American Palladium and First Quantum Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio North American Palladium $306.17 million 2.88 $91.96 million N/A N/A First Quantum Minerals $5.20 billion 3.13 -$180.00 million N/A N/A

North American Palladium has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Quantum Minerals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for North American Palladium and First Quantum Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score North American Palladium 0 0 0 0 N/A First Quantum Minerals 0 4 14 0 2.78

First Quantum Minerals has a consensus price target of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.07%. Given First Quantum Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Quantum Minerals is more favorable than North American Palladium.

Profitability

This table compares North American Palladium and First Quantum Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North American Palladium 35.18% 24.49% 20.79% First Quantum Minerals 4.90% 3.90% 1.64%

Summary

North American Palladium beats First Quantum Minerals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

North American Palladium Company Profile

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment deals with the evaluation and acquisition of new mineral properties, regulatory reporting, treasury and finance, and corporate administration. The company was founded by Philip K.R. Pascall, Geoffrey Clive Newall, and Martin R. Rowley on December 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

