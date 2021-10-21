Financial Comparison: Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) and Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG)

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) and Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and Membership Collective Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunstone Hotel Investors 0 6 0 0 2.00 Membership Collective Group 0 2 6 0 2.75

Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.15%. Membership Collective Group has a consensus price target of $15.36, indicating a potential upside of 29.38%. Given Membership Collective Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Membership Collective Group is more favorable than Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.2% of Sunstone Hotel Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Sunstone Hotel Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sunstone Hotel Investors and Membership Collective Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunstone Hotel Investors -89.59% -11.15% -6.90% Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sunstone Hotel Investors and Membership Collective Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunstone Hotel Investors $267.91 million 10.13 -$404.69 million ($0.73) -16.97 Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Membership Collective Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Summary

Membership Collective Group beats Sunstone Hotel Investors on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.