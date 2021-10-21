Financial Institutions (FISI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $47.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.73 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 32.05% and a return on equity of 14.81%. On average, analysts expect Financial Institutions to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FISI opened at $31.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Financial Institutions has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $33.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other Financial Institutions news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,296.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,137 shares of company stock valued at $65,648. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Financial Institutions stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 189.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,521 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Financial Institutions worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

