Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.30

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.30 and last traded at $40.27, with a volume of 367169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.23.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLF. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 34,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 35,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.5% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 99,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.0% during the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 10,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

