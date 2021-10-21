Financial Survey: International Card Establishment (OTCMKTS:ICRD) and Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

International Card Establishment (OTCMKTS:ICRD) and Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

International Card Establishment has a beta of -0.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zuora has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

64.3% of Zuora shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Zuora shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Card Establishment and Zuora’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Card Establishment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zuora $305.42 million 8.36 -$73.17 million ($0.59) -34.71

International Card Establishment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zuora.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for International Card Establishment and Zuora, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Card Establishment 0 0 0 0 N/A Zuora 0 1 4 0 2.80

Zuora has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.10%. Given Zuora’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zuora is more favorable than International Card Establishment.

Profitability

This table compares International Card Establishment and Zuora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Card Establishment N/A N/A N/A Zuora -23.79% -41.89% -17.55%

Summary

Zuora beats International Card Establishment on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Card Establishment Company Profile

International Card Establishment, Inc. provides credit and debit card-based payment processing services. The company was founded by William J. Lopshire on December 18, 1986 and is headquartered in Camarillo, CA.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V. Rao, Cheng Zou and Tien Tzuo and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

