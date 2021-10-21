Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.88.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on FINGF shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$41.50 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.
Shares of FINGF stock opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.93. Finning International has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $30.50.
About Finning International
Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.
