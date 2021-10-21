Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.88.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FINGF shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$41.50 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of FINGF stock opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.93. Finning International has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $30.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.7179 per share. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.68. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th.

About Finning International

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

