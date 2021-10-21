Fiore Gold (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) traded up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.01. 16,084 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 73,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93.

Fiore Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FIOGF)

Fiore Gold Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the mining of gold. Its project in North America includes Pan Mine, Gold Rock, and Golden Eagle; and in South America are Cerro Tostado and Rio Loa. The company was founded on September 25, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

