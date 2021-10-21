Firo (FIRO) Price Tops $8.57

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Firo coin can now be purchased for $8.57 or 0.00013549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Firo has a market capitalization of $106.60 million and $105.88 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Firo has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Firo Coin Profile

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 12,435,480 coins. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

