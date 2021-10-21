Firo Trading Up 26.5% This Week (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded up 32% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for $9.24 or 0.00014031 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Firo has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar. Firo has a market capitalization of $114.84 million and approximately $76.26 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Firo

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 12,432,680 coins. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

