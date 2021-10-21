First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,845 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of First American Financial worth $15,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 48.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in First American Financial by 729.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial stock opened at $74.14 on Thursday. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $75.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

FAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

