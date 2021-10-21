First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.34 EPS

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $2.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE FAF traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,850. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.69. First American Financial has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $75.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

