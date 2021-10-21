First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st.

First Community has increased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. First Community has a payout ratio of 25.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Community to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $19.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,906. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83. First Community has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.71.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. First Community had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 9.54%. Equities analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Community stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Community were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

