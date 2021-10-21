First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Posts Earnings Results

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.67%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $19.65 on Thursday. First Community has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $148.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FCCO shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Community stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 167.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Community were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

