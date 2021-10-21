First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Posts Earnings Results

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.67%.
Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $19.65 on Thursday. First Community has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $148.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on FCCO shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.
About First Community
First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.
Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.