First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,918,355 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,444 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.28% of First Foundation worth $43,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First Foundation by 690.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Foundation by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Foundation by 218.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FFWM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.44. First Foundation Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 14.42%. Equities research analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $248,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,580.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,590. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

