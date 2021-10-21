First Hawaiian (FHB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $180.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Hawaiian to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.99. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.72%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FHB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

