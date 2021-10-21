First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires 1,867 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 262,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $108.07 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.89 and a 12-month high of $109.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.17 and its 200-day moving average is $101.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

