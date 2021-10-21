First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires 23,787 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,787 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 1.82% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 12,206 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 71,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RYE opened at $51.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.82. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $51.66.

