First Heartland Consultants Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 0.24% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $19,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 59.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 635.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $79.06 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $60.29 and a twelve month high of $80.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.94 and a 200 day moving average of $76.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.